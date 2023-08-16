Marion Co. Record attorney says seized items will be returned; paper published for first time since raid

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 12:30 p.m.: The Kansas Bureau of Investigation released a statement regarding the criminal investigation into the Marion County Record:

At present time this investigation remains open, however, we have determined in collaboration with the Marion County Attorney, that the investigation will proceed independently, and without review or examination of any of the evidence seized on Friday, Aug. 11.

We will work with the Marion County Record, or their representative, to coordinate the prompt return of all seized items.

Once our investigation concludes we will present findings to the Marion County Attorney for review.

The attorney for the Marion County Record said Wednesday that all the items seized in a raid of the newspaper over the weekend will be returned.

Bernie Rhodes said he was told by authorities that nothing was accessed from the devices, but he and his team will work to confirm the information.

Rhodes said the county attorney has withdrawn the search warrant used to seize items owned by the newspaper and its staff.

Local law enforcement seized computers, cellphones and reporting materials from the Marion County Record office, the newspaper’s reporters, and the publisher’s home.

Marion County Record's new edition and a memorial for co-owner Joan Meyer. (KWCH)

Eric Meyer, owner and publisher of the newspaper, said police were motivated by a confidential source who leaked sensitive documents to the newspaper, and the message was clear: “Mind your own business or we’re going to step on you.”

The raid followed news stories about a restaurant owner who kicked reporters out of a meeting last week with U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner, and revelations about the restaurant owner’s lack of a driver’s license and conviction for drunken driving.

A confidential source contacted the newspaper, Meyer said, and provided evidence that Newell had been convicted of drunken driving and continued to use her vehicle without a driver’s license. The criminal record could jeopardize her efforts to obtain a liquor license for her catering business.

A day after the raid, the 98-year-old owner of the newspaper, Joan Meyer, collapsed and died. Her son, Eric, said he believes the raid contributed to her death.

“She would not go to bed that night she would not eat dinner she sat up in a chair. She went back to bed, and said, ‘I don’t feel very good. I’m not sure what I can do.’ I said, ‘well, you better eat breakfast,’ and she said, ‘I don’t know if I ca-.’ And died in the middle of the sentence right there,” Eric recalls.

The first print edition of the newspaper was published on Wednesday. Earlier Wednesday, there was a sign outside the building saying the paper would be late. It was released at around 12:15 p.m.

