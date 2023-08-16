Music Theatre Wichita resurrects ‘Joyland’ for production of ‘Cats’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re heading to the theater next month, be prepared for a bit of nostalgia.

Music Theatre Wichita will conduct seven performances of “Cats” from Sept. 6-10 at Century II Concert Hall. But the set won’t be that of any old junkyard. The audience will be taken to a Wichita favorite - the ruins of Joyland.

Artistic Director Brian Marcum said the theater company couldn’t find any sets to rent for the show, so they decided to build it in their own way. That’s where the Joyland idea came in.

“Because it’s an iconic place here and people have great memories about it. We thought, ‘What a better way to send Joyland and Wichita out to the world.’ Once we do the show here and we rent the sets out of the country, Joyland will go. We’ll be able to spread joy all over the place,” Marcum said.

Some of the pieces were taken straight from the signs that were at Joyland.

“There’ll be a bunch of felines running around through the ruins of Joyland and the roller coasters. The train is being recreated on stage. It’s going to be a fun event,” Marcum said.

Before “Cats,” MTW is getting ready for the run of “Ragtime.” That show runs from Aug. 16-20 also at Century II Concert. Marcum said the show will be directed by Deidre Goodwin, the first female African American director of the show in Wichita.

“It’s a hard story to tell. While it’s a beautiful story, the process of really putting it on its feet, really sometimes hits home with some of the actors.” She has really nurtured us through it” said Marcum.

“Ragtime” will feature resident ensembles from musical theater schools from across the country and leads from New York.

