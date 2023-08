WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A person was hit by a school bus in the 3000 block of E. Locust in the Oaklawn neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The person is in extremely critical condition.

We are working to gather more details and will provide information as it becomes available.

