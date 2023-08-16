Reports shows Kansas failing to meet commitments in foster system settlement

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Center for the Study of Social Policy (CSSP) on Monday released its second annual report reviewing Kansas’ progress towards achieving its commitments under a settlement agreement for the state’s foster care system.

CSSP, the independent organization tasked with reviewing and assessing the state’s performance, found that in 2022, Kansase and its contractors failed to make the required improvements to the foster care system. In fact, the state regressed from its 2021 performance in several areas.

The report showed Kansas foster children continue to spend nights sleeping in offices. This was one of the main practices the state was to end as part of the settlement agreement from a 2018 lawsuit. According to the report, the number of nights youth spent in offices increased by 54% from 2021 to 2022, with 85 youth spending a total of 257 nights in case management provider offices last year.

The report also showed that Kansas missed the mark in ensuring stable placement for foster children. The state met one benchmark measuring the percentage of youth in foster care who had a stable placement at the end of 2022. The state’s performance declined for one-night and short-term placements, where children had to be quickly moved from one place to another, as well as the total number of moves the children had to make.

“Not knowing where they’re going to sleep at night, where they will go the next day has an impact that simply can’t be conveyed by the numbers in this report,” said Kansas Appleseed Child Welfare Advocate Adina Morse.

The state’s foster care system is overseen by the Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF), but the state contracts out most services to private providers.

Neva Benton said becoming a foster parent seemed like a good idea because she and her wife loved kids so much. Over the last seven years, the couple built their family, adopting three of their four children from foster care.

“(We grew our) family in a way that we know that not only are we able to help somebody else, but they’re helping us,” said Benton.

The couple continues to welcome foster children into their home. While the kids are the joyous part of the process, Benton said, the system they have to work with is a mixed bag.

“We’ve had really great experiences with them. We’ve had some, where we’ve really had to go to bat and had to fight for our kiddos and things that were happening when kiddos were brought into our home,” she said.

According to the CSSP report, Kansas failed to meet its 2022 requirements for mental and behavioral health support. While performance improved over 2021, of the cases reviewed, only 43% of youth entering care were properly and timely screened for trauma and mental health needs, and only 70% had their mental and behavioral health needs addressed. The target goal was 80%.

Although Kansas established a Family Mobile Response Crisis Helpline, the report found it is not yet assisting many children.

Benton said one of the things people can do is advocate for these improvements.

“We need to be the ones that are on the front lines that you need to do this. If me, as a foster parent, if I wasn’t holding to the agreement I made with the state, they would let me know,” she said.

Another area where the state is not meeting the commitment is in a statewide data system. Currently, the providers operate on different platforms, which makes it hard to share data with the state or foster parents.

