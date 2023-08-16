Slight changes for Kansas Thursday

A cold front will have moved through, but it still looks rather warm.
Change in winds for Thursday, but still rather warm.
By Ross Janssen
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - August heat is about to crank up for the end of the week as a big summer heat wave sets up right over Kansas and sticks around for several days to come. We’ve issued Weather Alert Days for Saturday and Sunday as that is when much of the area will have highs above 100.

Before we get there, another warm day is coming up Thursday with highs in the upper 80s (north) and low 90s (south). We expect the wind to be out of the northeast and likely gusty from late morning into the afternoon. The wind will go down Thursday night and it will be comfortably cool to start the day on Friday.

Friday starts to heat up with highs reaching the low to mid 90s. The hottest weather arrives for the weekend and there’s no chance we’ll get any rain between now and at least the middle of next week.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Clear and quiet. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: NE 10-25; gusty. High: 91.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: NE/E 5-10. Low: 63.

Fri: High: 92 Sunny.

Sat: High: 102 Low: 69 Sunny.

Sun: High: 102 Low: 72 Sunny.

Mon: High: 100 Low: 73 Sunny.

Tue: High: 97 Low: 71 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 96 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

