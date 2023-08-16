Wichita students return to class for a new school year

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It was a return to school for the more than 47,000 students in the Wichita school district on Tuesday. The first day back brings some new hopes for students and teachers.

The school day started early for several seniors at Wichita’s Southeast High School. The Senior Sunrise was a chance for the upperclassmen at Southeast to enjoy their “last” first day of school.

“It’s kind of a symbol of how this will be our last year as students of Southeast, it’s kind of sad to see the sunrise but it will be fun to see it set too,” said Senior Edan Williams Parker.

The last four years were unique for these students.

“It feels surreal to have to be here for four years. We’re COVID babies. We never got a freshman year, so it just feels nice. Kind of flew through, but it’s nice being here now,” said Senior Malaya Banks.

At Gordon Parks Academy, students got a special greeting as they entered the building. A clap-in was held as staff welcomed students back.

This new school year also comes with a new superintendent. Kelly Bielefeld is now the leader of the district. He toured the newest magnet school, Coleman Environmental Magnet. It was one of more than a dozen buildings he went to on the first day.

“I feel like overall administrators and teachers feel like we’re back to normal post covid for the first time in a while,” Bielefeld said.

He adds that there are still some challenges ahead.

“We continue to keep an eye on student behavior, making sure we’re supporting students connecting with them early on,” said Bielefeld. “Attendance is a focus for us this year, making sure we are encouraging families to get their kids to school while at the same time supporting them to remove any barriers that might be in the way.”

Supt. Bielefeld said the district has seen an increase in student achievement but it’s still not back to where school officials want to be when from the COVID-related learning loss. But, he said it’s something they will continue to work on.

There are still some students in kansas waiting for their first day of school. You can find out how to help get them ready for a new year in our Back to School section on the 12 News app.

