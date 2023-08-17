17-year Wichita firefighter dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department said one of its firefighters, Brian Konecny, has died. Konecny died Tuesday at 46.

Konecny was a member of the WFD for more than 17 years and an engine driver for most of his tenure.

He leaves behind a wife, Mandy, and a son, Walter.

No cause of death was provided by the fire department.

