17-year Wichita firefighter dies
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department said one of its firefighters, Brian Konecny, has died. Konecny died Tuesday at 46.
Konecny was a member of the WFD for more than 17 years and an engine driver for most of his tenure.
He leaves behind a wife, Mandy, and a son, Walter.
No cause of death was provided by the fire department.
