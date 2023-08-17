2 arrested on suspicion of human trafficking, human smuggling in Finney County

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Finney County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jose Castillo-Alegria and Betty Palomino on Monday on suspicion of human trafficking.

Deputies were called to a residence on Aug. 14 for a landlord versus tenant dispute. When they arrived, they found immigrants from multiple countries being housed at the residence for work.

Investigators learned that some of the people, including some children, weren’t being paid or cared for properly. This information led to an investigation into human trafficking. Multiple search warrants were applied for and granted for the identified addresses where at least 16 individuals were found, some of which were minors.

Castillo-Alegria and Palomino are accused of transporting the immigrants into Finney County and housing them at several properties in and around Garden City and Finney County for the purposes of labor.

