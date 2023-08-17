Audit ordered for misapplication of donor funds at Southwestern College

WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - More than a million dollars in donor funds for a new athletic center at Southwestern College were misused for school operations.

In a letter sent to donors in mid-July, President Liz Frombgen explained that the misapplication of the $1.2 million was discovered in May. The misuse of funds took place from an undisclosed time in 2019 until August of 2020.

“...it appears that gifts intended for the DeHaven project were not deposited into a restricted account but instead were used for operations for a period prior to August 2020,” said Frombgen in the statement.

She said affected donors and stakeholders were communicated with regarding the discovery and that the college’s audit committee of the Board of Trustees has authorized an independent investigation into the incident.

“We have already begun to replenish the restricted DeHaven Center account to make the project fund whole,” Frombgen said in a statement, “and we have recommitted to fundraising to complete the project.”

You can read President Frombgen’s full statement below.

In May of this year, we discovered that there had been a misapplication of donor funds raised for the DeHaven Athletic Center project. While the audit committee of the Board of Trustees has authorized an independent investigation, it appears that gifts intended for the DeHaven project were not deposited into a restricted account but instead were used for operations for a period prior to August 2020. Though the investigation is ongoing, affected donors and stakeholders have been communicated with regarding the discovery.

An independent law firm that previously has not represented the college is leading the investigation. While many fund management processes at the college have been modified since 2020, the college will take appropriate corrective and preventive actions based on the findings of the investigation. The DeHaven Center is an important project which I and the college are committed to seeing through to completion. To that end, we have already begun to replenish the restricted DeHaven Center account to make the project fund whole and we have recommitted to fundraising to complete the project. Additionally, I have formed a DeHaven Center Project Advisory Group comprising of certain major donors, trustees, administrators, and me, which will help ensure progress and maintain accountability to stakeholders.

