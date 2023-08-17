A brief “cool down” today ahead of dangerous heat this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Haylen Wilhite says it’s a mild and quiet morning but temperatures will climb into the lower 90s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. A weak cold front will push through the state later this morning but most of the “cooler” temperatures will most likely stay to the north of I-70.

The heatwave we’ve been expecting for the last week is finally upon us, starting tomorrow highs will continue to steadily climb along with dewpoints.

By the time the weekend approaches, highs will be in the lower 100s with heat indexes ranging from 100 to 108. Some locations may feel even hotter depending on how high dewpoints are. If you’re hoping that we’ll see some relief soon it won’t be for a while.

Wichita area forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. wind: S/NE 10-25; gusty. high: 92.

Tonight: Clear skies and cooler. Wind: NE 5-10. low: 63.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: SE 5-15. high: 93.

Sat: low: 70. high: 102. Sunny and very hot.

Sun: low: 73. high: 103. Sunny and very hot.

Mon: low: 73. high: 100. Sunny and very hot.

Tue: low: 73. High: 99. Sunny and hot.

Wed: low: 73. High: 97. Sunny and hot.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com