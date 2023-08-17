City of Derby names Lem Moore Deputy Police Chief

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Derby announced Thursday that Lemuel “Lem” Moore has been named Derby’s new Deputy Police Chief. He assumes his duties on Monday, August 21. He replaces Brandon Russell, who was promoted to police chief.

As Deputy Chief, Moore will be responsible for budgetary spending, internal investigations, management of department and personnel training, special project management and other items as needed.

Moore spent 31 years serving the Wichita Police Department (WPD), last serving as the Interim Chief of WPD. He retired from the police department in 2022.

Moore’s other experience with the WPD includes working as a Drug Abuse Resistance Education Officer (D.A.R.E.), a Neighborhood Watch Coordinator, an Exploited and Missing Children Unit investigator, and an undercover narcotics detective.

After obtaining the rank of supervisor, he served ont he Special Community Action Team (SCAT), Professional Standards Unit (internal affairs), Community Policing Unit, Patrol North Bureau, and Support Service Division.

Moore was born in St. Joseph, Missouri, and moved to Wichita at the age of 16. He graduated from East High School and then served in the United States Marine Corps Reserves. Moore has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Tabor College and a master’s degree in public administration from Wichita State University.

“I am committed to providing the best public safety services to the City of Derby,” said Moore. “My goal is to strive for the best possible results while showing the residents of Derby the utmost respect.”

