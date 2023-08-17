Dillons accepts EBT payment for SNAP online grocery orders

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dillons Food Stores announced it is now accepting EBT payment for all online grocery orders at its locations across Kansas.

“Thousands of Dillons shoppers place digital orders every week,” said Sheila Regehr, Corporate Affairs Manager for Dillons. “Now, we are opening our digital grocery shopping experience to more people, with fresh, affordable food conveniently available through Pickup or Delivery. Dillons believes in being Fresh for Everyone, and this is another important way we are connecting our neighbors to the foods to help them live healthier, thriving lives.”

Dillons has accepted Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for many years. Now, Dillons customers can use EBT payments to purchase groceries through the Dillons app or online Dillons.com.

Dillons officials said this new payment option opens new opportunities for customers to access fresh, healthy, SNAP-eligible foods in a way that is most convenient.

According to officials with Dillons, to begin placing digital orders, customers can create an account through the Dillons App or at Dillons.com. Then add an EBT account number as a new card under “My Account” and “Wallet.” Fill a cart with SNAP-eligible items, select a convenient Pickup or Delivery time and checkout. When on the checkout screen, select EBT as the payment method and enter the PIN to confirm the order. Customers can also check their EBT balance in the Dillons app of at Dillons.com.

Customers can begin exploring healthier options using Dillons OptUP nutrition rating system, easily accessible through the Dillons app or at Dillons.com As customers fill their carts, they can see a nutrition score for their favorite items and explore “better-for-you” alternatives. They can also shop items that are aligned to specialized diets, including low sodium, no sugar added or contains probiotics.

