Great Bend elementary school set to welcome back students despite storm damage

Storms packing storng winds damaged a portion of Park Elementary School
The principal at Park Elementary said storms caused $1.2 million in damages to the school building. Classes begin Aug. 23 and the reconstruction shortly after.
By KWCH Staff and Austin Morton
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Students at Park Elementary School in Great Bend will return to class next week despite significant storm damage to their school building. Last month, strong winds whipped into town downing trees and damaging multiple buildings.

The storm caused about $1.2 million in damage to Park Elementary School, but the school’s principal said the first day of school is still set for Aug. 23.

“They’re doing the best they can with it, and the kids will be fine, several have come up to look and see how bad it was but they’re just excited to get back in the building,” said Principal Kelsey Sciacca.

She said the roof damage affected two fifth-grade classrooms, a sixth-grade classroom and an art room. She said it was pretty significant for that part of the building. But, repairs are underway.

“The next morning they already had a crew out here getting the makeshift roof put on,” Sciacca said.

She said construction will start the first or second week of school.

“So, that will obviously be loud and probably deter some of our parking as well for our teachers and staff but we’re just going with it,” Sciacca said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Police respond to crash involving school bus in Oaklawn neighborhood.
‘She loved school, she loved everybody,’ Father remembers girl killed in school bus accident
The offices of the Marion County Record sit across from the Marion County Courthouse in Marion,...
Attorney for Marion County Record says chief personally authorized ‘illegal searches’
Judge Laura Viar
Judge who signed off on Marion Co. Record warrant has DUI history
First print edition of Marion County Record since raid.
Marion Co. Record attorney says seized items will be returned; paper published for first time since raid
Brian Konecny.
17-year Wichita firefighter dies

Latest News

The Finney County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jose Castillo-Alegria and Betty Palomino on Monday...
2 arrested on suspicion of human trafficking, human smuggling in Finney County
Park Elementary School damage
Great Bend elementary school to begin school year despite storm damage
Practicing in the heat
Wichita coaches consider extreme when planning practices
The City of Derby announced on Thursday that former Interim Wichita Police Chief Lem Moore will...
City of Derby names Lem Moore Deputy Police Chief