Great Bend elementary school set to welcome back students despite storm damage

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Students at Park Elementary School in Great Bend will return to class next week despite significant storm damage to their school building. Last month, strong winds whipped into town downing trees and damaging multiple buildings.

The storm caused about $1.2 million in damage to Park Elementary School, but the school’s principal said the first day of school is still set for Aug. 23.

“They’re doing the best they can with it, and the kids will be fine, several have come up to look and see how bad it was but they’re just excited to get back in the building,” said Principal Kelsey Sciacca.

She said the roof damage affected two fifth-grade classrooms, a sixth-grade classroom and an art room. She said it was pretty significant for that part of the building. But, repairs are underway.

“The next morning they already had a crew out here getting the makeshift roof put on,” Sciacca said.

She said construction will start the first or second week of school.

“So, that will obviously be loud and probably deter some of our parking as well for our teachers and staff but we’re just going with it,” Sciacca said.

