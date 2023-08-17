‘Itchy palms’ lead to woman winning $1 million on scratch-off game

By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) – A woman in California said her itchy palms were a sign of good fortune to come, specifically in the form of money.

Elena Penaloza scratched her way to an instant $1 million win as she uncovered the 16th of 20 squares on her Diamond 8′s Scratchers ticket, according to California Lottery officials.

“You know that superstition where when your hands get itchy, it means you’re going to get money? She said she felt that the week before she won,” Penaloza’s daughter Ariana said. “She thinks it was fate.”

Arianna told lottery officials her mom wants to buy a house with her winnings and was elated to learn that buying Scratchers tickets helps raise extra money for California public schools.

“She most definitely came to America for her children’s chance for a great education,” said Ariana, who is a college student. “She’s happy that she’s able to help school kids.”

