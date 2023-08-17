Kansas correctional officer arrested for Larned contraband

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Pawnee County Attorney Douglas W. McNett said Thursday that a state correctional officer was arrested for bringing contraband into the Larned State Correctional Facility and intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Jessie Smith, II, 51 of Larned made his first court appearance Thursday morning. The crimes are alleged to have been committed at Larned on Aug. 13.

Smith is charged with possession of 63 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and trafficking contraband in a correctional facility by an employee, both felonies. He was arrested without incident following an internal investigation by the Kansas Department of Corrections.

If convicted, under Smith faces between 92 months and 144 months in jail. Following the court appearance, Smith was released on supervised bond. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 31.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com