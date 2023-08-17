McPherson resident to represent Down Syndrome community in Times Square

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Micah Anderson, a McPherson resident will appear on Broadway on Sept. 9, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens, and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. These collective images are designed to promote the value, acceptance, and inclusion of people with Down syndrome.

The photo of Anderson was selected from more than 2,400 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos. His photo will be shown on two large screens in the heart of Times Square, thanks to the support of ClearChannel Outdoor. The two screens are located above Dos Caminos restaurant in Father Duffy Square. The presentation will be live streamed on the NDSS Facebook page from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. eastern on Sept. 9.

The photo shows Anderson pictured smiling with two thumbs up from his senior prom night at McPherson High..

The Times Square Video presentation kicks off the New York City Buddy Walk® at the Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park. The flagship Buddy Walk has taken place in New York City since 1995 as part of the National Buddy Walk Program. Buddy Walk events are held in communities across the country, as well as select international locations.

