More lane closures coming to West Kellogg next week

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kellogg will have additional lane closures between Maize Road and 119th Street West beginning Aug. 21 for approximately three months.  The lane closures will allow for concrete pavement repairs and a new asphalt surface east of 119th Street.

Eastbound and westbound Kellogg will be reduced to one lane in each direction near Maize Road and west of 119th Street.  Additionally, the dual southbound left turn lanes on 119th Street will be reduced to one lane. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes along city streets such as Maple, Pawnee and Central where possible.

Electronic message signs are posted along Kellogg to provide advance notice of the lane closures.

The $550,000 project is funded jointly between the City of Wichita Outsourced Pavement Preservation Program and the Kansas Department of Transportation City Connecting Link Improvement Program. The estimated project completion is November 2023.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Police respond to crash involving school bus in Oaklawn neighborhood.
‘She loved school, she loved everybody,’ Father remembers girl killed in school bus accident
The offices of the Marion County Record sit across from the Marion County Courthouse in Marion,...
Attorney for Marion County Record says chief personally authorized ‘illegal searches’
First print edition of Marion County Record since raid.
Marion Co. Record attorney says seized items will be returned; paper published for first time since raid
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police warning people to ‘secure tools and equipment’
Judge Laura Viar
Judge who signed off on Marion Co. Record warrant has DUI history

Latest News

Marion County Record latest developments
Micah Anderson.
McPherson resident to represent Down Syndrome community in Times Square
Brian Konecny.
17-year Wichita firefighter dies
As late-week temperatures hover around triple digits, high school athletes are taking the field...
Video playlist: Athletes battle heat in first week of fall practices