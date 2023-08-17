More lane closures coming to West Kellogg next week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kellogg will have additional lane closures between Maize Road and 119th Street West beginning Aug. 21 for approximately three months. The lane closures will allow for concrete pavement repairs and a new asphalt surface east of 119th Street.

Eastbound and westbound Kellogg will be reduced to one lane in each direction near Maize Road and west of 119th Street. Additionally, the dual southbound left turn lanes on 119th Street will be reduced to one lane. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes along city streets such as Maple, Pawnee and Central where possible.

Electronic message signs are posted along Kellogg to provide advance notice of the lane closures.

The $550,000 project is funded jointly between the City of Wichita Outsourced Pavement Preservation Program and the Kansas Department of Transportation City Connecting Link Improvement Program. The estimated project completion is November 2023.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com