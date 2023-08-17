NASCAR driver charged with DWI, records show

Jason Alan White, 44, was arrested in Huntersville on Aug. 3 and charged with driving while...
Jason Alan White, 44, was arrested in Huntersville on Aug. 3 and charged with driving while impaired, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office website.(MCSO)
By WBTV Web Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver was arrested earlier this month, jail records show.

Jason Alan White, 44, was arrested in Huntersville on Aug. 3 and charged with driving while impaired, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office website.

A police report states the arrest happened during the early evening.

White has made 157 career starts in NASCAR’s third-highest level, logging more than 20,000 laps and posting an average finish of 19th.

He has not recorded a win in the series but has finished in the top five nine times.

He has started just one race in 2023, driving the No. 1 truck at Daytona for TRICON Garage. He finished 15th.

White has also made 55 Xfinity Series and two Cup Series starts during his driving career.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to crash involving school bus in Oaklawn neighborhood.
‘She loved school, she loved everybody,’ Father remembers girl killed in school bus accident
The offices of the Marion County Record sit across from the Marion County Courthouse in Marion,...
Attorney for Marion County Record says chief personally authorized ‘illegal searches’
First print edition of Marion County Record since raid.
Marion Co. Record attorney says seized items will be returned; paper published for first time since raid
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police warning people to ‘secure tools and equipment’
Judge Laura Viar
Judge who signed off on Marion Co. Record warrant has DUI history

Latest News

File - Townhomes under construction are shown in Mars, Pa., on May, 27, 2022. On Thursday,...
Average long-term US mortgage rate climbs to 7.09% this week to highest level in more than 20 years
FILE - The chess federation said it and its member federations increasingly have received...
World chess federation bars transgender women from competing in women’s events
(Source: MGN)
More lane closures coming to West Kellogg next week
Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the family’s home.
Oklahoma City man kills his 3 children and estranged wife before taking his own life, police say