Shawnee police recover hundreds of stolen power tools

Shawnee Kansas Police
Shawnee Kansas Police(Shawnee Kansas Police/Facebook)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - Police search a Shawnee residence and recover hundreds of stolen power tools.

The department said it began investigating on a tip several months ago, but didn’t serve search warrants in the case until Wednesday.

Officers searched the home in the western part of the city and found more than 475 stolen items inside. Investigators said the majority of the suspected stolen property turned out to be power tools worth a total of nearly $140,000.

Shawnee Police show some of the hundreds of stolen power tools recovered at a residence on Aug. 16, 2023.
Shawnee Police show some of the hundreds of stolen power tools recovered at a residence on Aug. 16, 2023.(Shawnee Police Department)

Police said they believe the tools were stolen from retail stores across the metro.

The department says it is still investigating the case and plans to present it to the Johnson County District Attorney’s office for possible charges soon.

