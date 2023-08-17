Slight changes for Kansas Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas is gearing up for what will be an extended period of dangerous heat with no relief for several days. A building area of high pressure will be almost impossible to budge through early next week, and it will prevent the area from getting any rain or storms for at least a week. Don’t forget the important safety measures in dealing with day-after-day of extreme temperatures.

A clear sky will lead us into Friday with lows in the 60s and highs mainly in the 90s. The wind shifts back to the south and will be gusty into the afternoon and early evening.

Much hotter weather takes hold on Saturday and Sunday with highs near 105 in much of the state. The only differences that Kansans may notice is that there will be less wind to deal with on Sunday, otherwise, there won’t be much change over the weekend.

Hot and dry weather continues next week with a gradual easing of the heat expected by midweek.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Clear and cooler. Wind: NE/E 5-10. low: 63.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: SE 10-20. high: 93.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 68.

Sat: High: 103 Sunny and a bit breezy.

Sun: High: 103 Low: 71 Sunny.

Mon: High: 102 Low: 72 Sunny.

Tue: High: 100 Low: 73 Sunny.

Wed: High: 98 Low: 73 Sunny.

Thu: High: 97 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

