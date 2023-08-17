Texas woman accused of threatening to kill judge overseeing Trump election case and a congresswoman

This undated photo provided by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, shows U.S....
This undated photo provided by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, shows U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan. Chutkan is initially assigned to the election fraud case against former President Donald Trump. (Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas woman was arrested and has been charged with threatening to kill the federal judge overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump in Washington and a member of Congress.

Abigail Jo Shry of Alvin, Texas, called the federal courthouse in Washington and left the threatening message — using a racist term for U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan — on Aug. 5, court records show. Investigators traced her phone number and she later admitted to making the threatening call, according to a criminal complaint.

In the call, Shry told the judge, who is overseeing the election conspiracy case against Trump, “You are in our sights, we want to kill you,” the documents said. Prosecutors allege Shry also said, “If Trump doesn’t get elected in 2024, we are coming to kill you,” and she threatened to kill U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Texas Democrat running for mayor of Houston, according to court documents.

A judge earlier this week ordered Shry jailed. Court records show Shry is represented by the Houston public defender’s office, which did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Wednesday.

Trump has publicly assailed Chutkan, a former assistant public defender who was nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama, calling her “highly partisan” and “VERY BIASED & UNFAIR!” because of her past comments in a separate case overseeing the sentencing of one of the defendants charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Chutkan in a hearing Friday imposed a protective order in the case limiting what evidence handed over by prosecutors the former president and his legal team can publicly disclose. She warned Trump’s lawyers that his defense should be mounted in the courtroom and “not on the internet.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to crash involving school bus in Oaklawn neighborhood.
Child dead after being hit by school bus in Oaklawn neighborhood
The offices of the Marion County Record sit across from the Marion County Courthouse in Marion,...
Attorney for Marion County Record says chief personally authorized ‘illegal searches’
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police warning people to ‘secure tools and equipment’
The Cowley County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate 17-year-old...
17-year-old missing from Cowley County
First print edition of Marion County Record since raid.
Marion Co. Record attorney says seized items will be returned; paper published for first time since raid

Latest News

United States' head coach Vlatko Andonovski, center, watches during a FIFA Women's World Cup...
US women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski resigns after early World Cup exit, AP source says
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina.
Death toll in Hawaii wildfire rises to 110 as hundreds remain unaccounted for
Some fires are still burning on Maui a week after major devastation. (CNN)
Some fires still burning a week after storm damage
White House Press Sec Karine Jean-Pierre said she had not spoken to the president about the...
White House reacts to raid on the Marion County Record
LGBTQ+ rights supporters rally in support of transgender youth outside the state Legislative...
Veto overridden: Ban on gender-affirming care for minors takes effect in North Carolina