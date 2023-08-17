Trump lawyers seek April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case

Former President Donald Trump speaks before he boards his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Va., after facing a judge on federal conspiracy charges that allege he conspired to subvert the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By The Associated Press and ERIC TUCKER
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WASHINGON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump asked a federal judge Thursday night to set an April 2026 trial date in the case in Washington charging the former president with conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The suggested date is a dramatic counter to the Justice Department’s recommendation last week of a Jan. 2 trial.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan is expected to set the date during a court hearing scheduled for Aug. 28.

Trump’s 2024 calendar figures to be packed with court dates and campaign appearances as the former president confronts a presidential primary season while bracing for trials in four separate cases and four different cities.

