Two wounded in “mini shootout” in northeast Wichita

Wichita police investigate a shooting early Thursday morning near 45th and Webb.
Aug. 17, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police say two men suffered serious injures in what they call a “mini shootout” in a northeast Wichita neighborhood.

Police were called to the 9500 block of East Champions, near 45th and Webb, before 4 a.m. Thursday. On scene, they found two men with gunshot wounds outside a home. During their investigation, police learned the shooting stemmed from a disturbance earlier in the evening. Police say the scene was chaotic, with nearby homes hit by gunfire. Nobody else in the area was hurt, and both men are expected to be okay. Officers will be on scene for several more hours Thursday morning processing the scene and interviewing witnesses.

