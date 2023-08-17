White House weighs-in on raid of Marion County Record

White House Press Sec Karine Jean-Pierre said she had not spoken to the president about the raid but said freedom of press remains a core value of our democracy
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The developments surrounding last Friday’s raid on the Marion County Record have made it all the way to the White House.

During a briefing on Wednesday, a reporter asked Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for a response about the situation.

She said she hasn’t spoken to President Joe Biden about the situation, but she said the raid does raise concerns and questions for the White House.

“It is important to me and from here and to the president to reiterate, as he has done many times before, the freedom of the press, that is the core value when we think about our democracy, when you think about the cornerstone of our democracy, the freedom of the press is right there. That is our core value,” Jean-Pierre said.

12 News has reached out to Kansas lawmakers about the incident including, Attorney General Kris Kobach and Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall. We have not received responses from their offices. However, we did get a response from Congressman Jake LaTurner’s Office. He serves as the U.S. representative for Kansas’s 2nd congressional district where Marion is located.

“The Record’s own story about the event makes clear that staffers learned about the ejection after it had happened and worked quickly to make amends. The congressman even stopped by the newspaper’s office to answer questions after finishing with the meeting. ‘We weren’t aware that this was the situation,’ district director Jake Conard told newspaper staff. ‘We obviously wanted the press to be here.’ You may dislike LaTurner. He may have made ill-advised votes in the U.S. Congress. But he had nothing to do with the raid or underlying issues between the newspaper and those in power,” read the statement in part.

The Marion City Council is scheduled to meet on Monday where it’s expected that they may address the raid.

