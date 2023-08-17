Wichita City Council approves changes to Riverfront development deal

On Tuesday, the Wichita City Council approved a new developer to take over the development of property around Riverfront Stadium.
On Tuesday, the Wichita City Council approved a new developer to take over the development of property around Riverfront Stadium.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council on Tuesday approved changes to an agreement for future development around Riverfront Stadium.

Under the deal, the initial developer will sell land around the ballpark back to the city. EPC, a different developer, will then take over the development plans.

Councilmember Jeff Blubaugh was the lone vote against the plan. The land is located in his district. Blubaugh said with the revised agreement, his main concern is the parking north of the stadium to the Delano businesses.

“I want to ensure that we are honoring those agreements that we made to the public. Specifically, 75 parking spaces for the downtown Delano businesses today,” he said in an interview on August 11.

The planned development includes a full-service hotel office and retail space and a parking structure.

