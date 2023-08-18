Cosmosphere earns 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awarded by TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor has recognized the Cosmosphere in Hutchinson, Kan., as a 2023 Travelers' Choice...
TripAdvisor has recognized the Cosmosphere in Hutchinson, Kan., as a 2023 Travelers' Choice Award Winner.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cosmosphere received worldwide recognition this week. The Hutchinson science museum was named TripAdvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice award winner for the Top 10% of attractions around the world.

“The award celebrates businesses that have consistently received great traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months, placing these winners among the 10% of all listings on Tripadvisor globally,” according to the online travel agency.

The Cosmosphere International SciEd Center & Space Museum is a Smithsonian affiliate. Located at 1100 North Plum in Hutchinson, the museum’s collection includes U.S. space artifacts second only to the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, and the largest collection of Russian space artifacts outside of Moscow.

The Cosmosphere also meets Next Generation Science Standards and features the Carey Digital Dome Theater, which offers daily documentary showings, a digital Planetarium, Dr. Goddard’s Lab, where visitors experience live science demonstrations, and CosmoKids an interactive STEM area for children accompanied by an adult.

