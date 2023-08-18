Dangerous heat expected all weekend long

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Haylen Wilhite says it’s a chilly morning with temperatures ranging in the lower to middle 60s. Highs later this afternoon will peak in the lower to middle 90s with warm southerly winds and sunny skies.

The dangerous heatwave is just beyond the door to the weekend with air temperatures in the lower 100s and heat indexes ranging from 104 to 110. Some of our models are indicating a little bit of a dry axis forming on Saturday so this will likely bump our air temperatures higher. An Excessive Heat Watch is already in place for all of central and eastern KS.

If we see higher air temperatures with the drier dewpoints, air temperatures will range from 105-110. Areas that see higher dewpoints will have higher heat indexes but lower air temperatures. Either way it is going to be dangerously hot this weekend…

This heat isn’t going anywhere anytime soon as we’ll continue to see a couple more days at or above 100 next week. There is finally some good news, relief is looking to head our way by the end of next week in the form of some rain.

Wichita area forecast:

Today: Sunny and warmer. wind: SE 10-20. high: 93.

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Wind: SSE 10-20. low: 70.

Tomorrow: Sunny and very hot. Wind: SSW 10-20. high: 105.

Sun: low: 73. high: 105. Sunny and very hot.

Mon: low: 74. high: 103. Sunny and very hot.

Tue: low: 74. high: 100. Sunny and very hot.

Wed: low: 73. High: 99. Sunny and hot.

Thu: low: 73. High: 99. Mostly sunny and hot.

