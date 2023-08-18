Don’t Fall for It: Scammer spoofs number, calls man claiming to be with Medicare

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - You can’t always trust who’s on the other line of a phone call. Scammers use a technique called “spoofing” to make it look like someone you may know is calling you, but all they want is access to your personal information.

Denton Keleher said scammers almost got him. He said a got a call from a number that his phone had identified as a “spam risk,” but it was local, so he answered it.

“A lady who never said her name, which was kind of odd,” said Keleher. “Said something about a health and wellness center and talking about a Medicare review and she was able to get the last 4 of my Medicare number exactly right which was odd, and she asked me if my birthdate is what it was, and for both questions, I said, “accurate.” Next thing I know, she hung up.”

Keleher said he thought they just lost signal, but when tried calling back, he found out the number didn’t exist.

“I got the ever so familiar although annoying ‘we’re sorry, the number you have dialed has been disconnected or is no longer in service,’” said Keleher.

The number had been spoofed.

“What that is, is that they use software to manipulate your caller ID to appear as any particular phone number or name of an agency. They do this because it adds credibility to who they are claiming to be. These days, unfortunately, you can’t fully trust your caller ID,” said Denise Groene with the Better Business Bureau.

She said it’s easier for scammers to get your information and pretend to be different government agencies.

“With so many data breaches nowadays, it’s easier than ever for these scammers to find information about you on the dark web. So, if you receive a call, they may have items of information about you which lead you to believe that they may be who they’re claiming to be,” Groene explained.

The BBB says typically, a government agency will never ask for your personal information over the phone, so make sure you aren’t giving the scammers any more information than they already have.

Also, go straight to the source. If the scammer is pretending to be Medicare, look on the back of your card and call them directly or go to the agency’s website and fill out an inquiry form to ensure you aren’t getting scammed.

