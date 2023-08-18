Explosion reported at gas plant in Tennessee; evacuation ordered near facility

Smoke rises from a facility after a reported explosion at a gas plant in Hickman County,...
Smoke rises from a facility after a reported explosion at a gas plant in Hickman County, Tennessee, on Friday. (Source: courtesy JD Dotson/WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Authorities have reported there was an explosion Friday morning at a gas plant in Hickman County.

The explosion was reported at about 8:30 a.m. at the Tennessee Gas Pipeline facility located at 2775 Highway 48.

A mandatory evacuation has been issued for a mile-radius around the facility. It’s unclear if anyone was injured at this time.

Multiple Hickman County agencies are responding to the explosion, as well as the Nashville Fire Department at the request of the Tennessee Emergency Management agency.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Laura Viar
Judge who signed off on Marion Co. Record warrant has DUI history
Police respond to crash involving school bus in Oaklawn neighborhood.
‘She loved school, she loved everybody,’ Father remembers girl killed in school bus accident
Brian Konecny.
17-year Wichita firefighter dies
Eric Meyer, the editor and publisher of the Marion County Record, stands in front of his...
White House weighs in on raid of Marion County Record
Jessie Smith.
Kansas correctional officer arrested for Larned contraband

Latest News

The ex-wife of Jared Bridegan has been arrested in connection with his death.
Ex-wife charged in ambush-style killing of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan
FILE - President Joe Biden, center, meets with South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, and...
US, Japan and South Korea are bolstering mutual security commitments over objections of Beijing
This satellite image taken at 10:50am EDT on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, and provided by the...
Hurricane Hilary grows off Mexico and could reach California as a very rare tropical storm
A heavy police presence is seen at Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia, on Friday.
2 found dead on university campus in Georgia, police say
The Wichita Police Department
Police tout success of collaborative crime prevention efforts