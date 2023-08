WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An early morning fire destroyed a home on South Volutsia near Douglas on Friday.

The fire started at around 1 a.m. in the 100 block of South Volutsia. There were no injuries, but the roof of the home collapsed.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com