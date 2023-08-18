Great Plains Train Museum vandalized in downtown Wichita, reward to find suspects offered

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible for causing thousands of dollars in damage at the Great Plains Transportation Museum.

The black locomotive on Douglas in downtown Wichita is one of the museum’s key displays, and there is a lot more to the collection available for visitors to see.

Director Drew Meek said that’s why it’s so frustrating when someone damages the pieces. He said he’s noticed a spike in vandalism over the last year.

On July 22, vandals caused thousands of dollars in damage by tagging multiple rail cars, exhibits and nearby buildings. Vandals caused another $10,000 in damage back in May.

Meek said the museum runs mostly on donations and volunteers and dealing with these issues takes away from their ability to offer tours and do restoration projects.

“This causes a lot of damage and hardship to people who are volunteering their hours, time to something that they’re passionate about and trying to make this city a better place,” said Meek.

He said a growing trend among railroad museums is to move out of the city and away from urban centers. Despite the recent string of vandalism, he said keeping the museum in downtown Wichita is worth the challenge.

If you have any information about the suspect, call Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County at 316-267-2111 or download the free P3 App to submit an ANNONYMOUS tip. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com