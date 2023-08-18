K-State students ranked friendliest in the nation

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University students were ranked friendliest in the nation and take pride in the facilities, support and services, according to the latest rankings from “The Princeton Review.”

K-State officials said they received 15 Top 10 rankings and two Top 15 rankings in the latest national survey by “The Princeton Review,” “The Best 389 Colleges: 2024 edition.” The survey asked students to rate their colleges on dozens of topics, including academics, amenities, school services, campus culture and extracurriculars. The top 25 schools are included in each category.

According to this year’s rankings, K-State officials indicated they were ranked No. 1 in the nation for friendliest students and town-gown relations are great, No. 2 for happiest students, No. 4 for best quality of life, No. 5 for best student support, counseling services and best athletic facilities, No. 6 for their students love these colleges and best health services, No. 8 for best college dorms, and No. 9 for best career services, best campus food and college city gets high marks. K-State is also No. 15 for most active student government.

“K-State is intentional about putting students first and offering a positive student experience both in and out of the classroom,” said Thomas Lane, vice president for student life and dean of students. “Student success and well-being continue to be a top priority of the university, and our students recognize these efforts in the Princeton Review rankings.”

K-State officials said the Morrison Family Center for Student Well-being provides resources, information and assistance for students’ physical, emotional and mental health. The Bandana Project was recently introduced on the Manhattan campus to increase suicide prevention and mental health awareness. Students praised the physical and mental health services provided by Lafene Health Center and Lafene Counseling and Psychological Services in the survey.

According to K-State officials, the university was also ranked on the “Best Value Colleges for 2023″ report by The Princeton Review. In this report, K-State ranked No. 2 for best alumni network, No. 2 for internships and No. 10 for making an impact.

K-State officials said the university provides more than $82 million in scholarships and awards annually to help keep students in school. When they earn their degrees, 97% of recent K-State graduates have started a career or are furthering their education.

K-State officials noted as the main campus home for K-State, Manhattan also received high rankings. Town-gown relations are ranked No. 1 in the nation, with Manhattan being ranked No. 9 for college cities.

