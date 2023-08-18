Lead donor at Southwestern College reacts to investigation into misplaced funds

WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - Richard Jantz, a 1970 Southwestern College graduate, is one of the lead donors in the DeHaven Athletic Center Project, intended to honor his college roommate, Bruce DeHaven.

Nearly $2 million has been donated to the project’s fund, but $1.2 million of those funds were misapplied and used for the college’s operations. Now, Jantz wants answers for himself and other donors.

“If we got to sue the college, we’re going to do it. But, 100 people deserve their money back into the DeHaven Center. That is what they wrote the checks for. That is what it should be for. They deserve for that to happen,” said Jantz.

President Dr. Liz Frombgen said once she found out the funds were misapplied, she informed the Board of Trustees. She said an email was also sent out to donors in July.

“Our thinking is that the money, the funds were co-mingled into the general fund for the college and used for college operations. So (they) went to support normal operating expenses the college has,” said Frombgen.

Jantz said he will continue to donate to the school’s football and basketball program, but won’t donate directly to the school, because he’s lost trust.

“I don’t plan on giving any money to the college,” said Jantz.

Frombgen said the school is working to resolve the problem and not only build the DeHaven Athletic Center but also rebuild trust with the school’s donors.

“I can tell you this - the practices that had occurred to allow this situation to happen have been changed, modified and fixed. It will not happen again,” said the Southwestern College president.

“I am heartbroken by it because we need to make this right and we will,” she said.

The Southwestern College Board of Trustees has retained Wichita attorney James Robinson to conduct the investigation into the funds. When we reached out for a comment, he would only say that the investigation is ongoing.

