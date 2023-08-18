Operation Triple Beam nets more than 100 arrests, seized guns, drugs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police were joined by other law enforcement agencies on Friday to announce the results of a targeted operation known as Operation Triple Beam. It’s aimed at reducing violent crimes.

The police department has conducted Operation Triple Beam before in 2019 and 2021. This time around, it was done a little differently. The operation was more focused, not on neighborhood sweeps, but on arresting people who have felony warrants.

The previous two operations were longer and larger in scope. This year, the operation was split into two 10-day periods focused on times that have been historically violent during the summer in Wichita - June 15-24 and July 17-26.

During the operation, 145 fugitives were arrested and 149 warrants were cleared. Seven suppressors were seized and four glock switches. These switches convert handguns into fully automatic weapons. Police seized more than 10 pounds of meth, 22 grams of cocaine, 65 grams of marijuana, and more than 73,000 fentanyl pills.

