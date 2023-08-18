‘Scariest 30 min of my life’ Baby Mahomes rushed to emergency room

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ 8-month-old son, Bronze, is at home safe after he was rushed to the emergency room this week
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta in Atlanta, in this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, file photo. The National Women's Soccer League is returning to Kansas City after an ownership group led by local businesspeople that includes the fiancé of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was awarded an expansion franchise Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)(Omar Vega | Omar Vega/Invision/AP)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ 8-month-old son, Bronze, is at home safe after he was rushed to the emergency room this week for a food allergy.

Brittany posted on Instagram saying, “We took a very scary and frantic trip to the ER yesterday after finding out this guy is highly highly allergic to peanuts.” She went on to say, “The scariest 30 min of my life.”

Bronze Mahomes rushed to emergency room for food allergy.
Bronze Mahomes rushed to emergency room for food allergy.(Photo by Brittany Mahomes)

Experts with Children’s Mercy in Kansas City say this is a common trend among children, especially infants and toddlers.

Most food allergies develop in childhood. However, allergies to tree nuts and shellfish can develop at any time during your life.

“The current guidelines for introduction of allergenic foods start as early as six months of age,” Jodi Shroba, nurse and coordinator of Children’s Mercy Food Allergy Program said. “The earlier people are exposed to these allergenic foods, the higher likelihood that they may not develop an allergy but unfortunately, for some infants and small children they do develop the allergy.”

As many as 1 in 13 children are affected by food allergies, and Shroba says the numbers continue to rise.

“There’s twenty-five to thirty-five children in a classroom, that means two kids in every classroom are going to have a food allergy,” Shroba said. “One, it’s really important that we have a proper diagnosis. Two, we have proper education. Three, even those who don’t have a food allergy understand what a food allergy is and what might happen because they may be the person that is around when someone does have an allergic reaction.”

Brittany Mahomes didn’t give any more details about Bronze. She posted another photo of Bronze getting extra snuggles.

Bronze Mahomes rushed to emergency room for food allergy.
Bronze Mahomes rushed to emergency room for food allergy.(Photo by Brittany Mahomes)

Shroba says this unfortunate incident is drawing attention to an important topic.

“Babies that are normally happy and smiling—very content babies. If they are starting to have an allergic reaction, they’re going to get super fussy and unable to console. There’s going to be a real change in demeanor. If those type of symptoms are happening within minutes to two hours after they just ate, these are signs where you should go and seek some medical attention.”

Severe symptoms include:

  • Widespread hives or redness
  • Swelling of the tongue or lips
  • Trouble breathing, drooling
  • Vomiting, sudden diarrhea
  • Repetitive dry cough, difficulty breathing, wheezing
  • Fainting, dizziness, weak pulse

Even if symptoms seem mild, doctors advise consulting with the child’s primary care specialist.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Laura Viar
Judge who signed off on Marion Co. Record warrant has DUI history
Police respond to crash involving school bus in Oaklawn neighborhood.
‘She loved school, she loved everybody,’ Father remembers girl killed in school bus accident
Brian Konecny.
17-year Wichita firefighter dies
Jessie Smith.
Kansas correctional officer arrested for Larned contraband
Eric Meyer, the editor and publisher of the Marion County Record, stands in front of his...
White House weighs in on raid of Marion County Record

Latest News

Wichita police held a press conferenence with other law enforcement agencies on Friday to...
Operation Triple Beam nets more than 100 arrests, seized guns, drugs
The massive operation, which included the Wichita Police Department and other law enforcement...
WPD announces results Operation Triple Beam
FILE
Starlink visible across Kansas sky
FILE: Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. drives during the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
KU to play Illinois in exhibition fundraiser for Maui wildfire relief