Starlink visible across Kansas sky

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Starlink satellites have been visible in the night sky across Kansas causing some to wonder what they were seeing.

The mega constellation is operated by SpaceX and provides low latency, broadband internet to over 60 countries. It also aims for global mobile phone service after 2023. SpaceX started launching Starlink satellites in 2019.

There are 4,198 Starlink satellites in orbit, of which 3,542 are operational, according to Space.com. The Starlink train appears as a string of bright lights in the sky and will be visible for the next few days in Kansas. The best viewing times according to https://findstarlink.com/ are:

August 18 at 9:06 pm - Look from NORTHWEST to EAST

August 19 at 9:06 pm - Look from NORTHWEST to SOUTHEAST

August 20 at 9:06 pm - Look from WEST to SOUTHEAST

