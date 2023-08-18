Two on motorcycle seriously injured Thursday evening in Kingman County crash

KINGMAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were seriously injured Thursday evening when a motorcycle and pickup truck collided on a highway in Kingman County in south-central Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:09 p.m. Thursday just west of N.E. 150th Avenue and US-54 highway, about 15 miles east of the city of Kingman.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Harley-Davidson FLHR Road King motorcycle was westbound on US-54 when it side-swiped the left side of a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that had been stopped on the right shoulder of the roadway and had pulled into the lane of traffic.

Following the collision, the patrol, the motorcycle came to rest in the median.

The motorcycle rider, Brian Scott Kersting, 65, and a passenger on the motorcycle, Melinda Kersting, 66, both of Cheney, suffered serious injuries and were transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

The driver of the pickup truck, Daniel Alexander Clark, 38, of Kingman, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Clark was wearing his seat belt.

