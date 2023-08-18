Weather Alert - Extreme heat to continue

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Several days of dangerous heat will cover the Plains throughout the weekend and for a good part of next week. High temperatures will top 100 degrees for several days on end, and you should avoid strenuous outdoor activities between the hours of 1pm and 8pm.

It will be a sunny weekend with south to southwest winds gusty on Saturday, but they are expected to back down some on Sunday. If there’s some good news in the weekend forecast its that the humidity will not be very high, so heat index values will equal the temperatures in most areas.

Right now, the heat dome should remain locked over the central US through the first half of next week before weakening a bit. As it does, the high temperatures will start coming down and by the end of the week, chances for scattered storms should return. Highs next weekend could fall back to the 80s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and mild. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 69.

Tomorrow: Sunny and very hot. Wind: S/SW 10-25; gusty. high: 105.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S/SW 5-15. Low: 72.

Sun: High: 104 Sunny.

Mon: High: 103 Low: 73 Sunny.

Tue: High: 103 Low: 74 Sunny.

Wed: High: 101 Low: 73 Sunny.

Thu: High: 100 Low: 72 Sunny.

Fri: High: 97 Low: 72 Sunny to mostly sunny.

