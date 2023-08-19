Home game attendance surges for Wichita Wind Surge

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Despite the hot weather, Wind Surge fans still came out to support the team Friday night.

“We like it as a family on Friday nights,” Larry Kloefkorn said. “We think it’s a great way to cap off the week.”

Growing crowds have helped the Wind Surge in the stadium’s ticket sales, leading to the biggest increase in attendance across minor league baseball. The organization has seen an increase of 1,600 more fans per game this year in comparison to last season.

“The jump from ‘22 to ‘23 is 1,600 people a game,” said Jay Miller, President of the Wind Surge. “Someone was calling me up and congratulating me so I was really pleasantly surprised.”

Miller said it’s not only an opportunity to watch future major leaguers play here in Wichita that is bringing fans to the ballpark, but cheaper prices for tickets and concessions.

“I thought the pricing, concessions pricings and even the ticket pricing was a little aggressive, so we cut the prices there down so that families could afford it,” Miller said.

“I think it’s Jay,” Kloefkorn said. “I think he has done an incredible job and he made it a point of lowering ticket prices there is no doubt about that.”

This past week, the Wichita city council approved changes to the Riverfront development deal. The planned development includes a full-service hotel, retail space and parking.

“It’s great that they’re building up this area over here, this community you know,” Kari White, a Wind Surge fan said. “With Scheels coming in on the other side of town we really need something else over here to bring the community this way.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com