Home game attendance surges for Wichita Wind Surge

Fans say they enjoy coming out to watch the game and paying lower prices for tickets and concessions.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Despite the hot weather, Wind Surge fans still came out to support the team Friday night.

“We like it as a family on Friday nights,” Larry Kloefkorn said. “We think it’s a great way to cap off the week.”

Growing crowds have helped the Wind Surge in the stadium’s ticket sales, leading to the biggest increase in attendance across minor league baseball. The organization has seen an increase of 1,600 more fans per game this year in comparison to last season.

“The jump from ‘22 to ‘23 is 1,600 people a game,” said Jay Miller, President of the Wind Surge. “Someone was calling me up and congratulating me so I was really pleasantly surprised.”

Miller said it’s not only an opportunity to watch future major leaguers play here in Wichita that is bringing fans to the ballpark, but cheaper prices for tickets and concessions.

“I thought the pricing, concessions pricings and even the ticket pricing was a little aggressive, so we cut the prices there down so that families could afford it,” Miller said.

“I think it’s Jay,” Kloefkorn said. “I think he has done an incredible job and he made it a point of lowering ticket prices there is no doubt about that.”

This past week, the Wichita city council approved changes to the Riverfront development deal. The planned development includes a full-service hotel, retail space and parking.

“It’s great that they’re building up this area over here, this community you know,” Kari White, a Wind Surge fan said. “With Scheels coming in on the other side of town we really need something else over here to bring the community this way.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Judge Laura Viar
Judge who signed off on Marion Co. Record warrant has DUI history
Police respond to crash involving school bus in Oaklawn neighborhood.
‘She loved school, she loved everybody,’ Father remembers girl killed in school bus accident
Brian Konecny.
17-year Wichita firefighter dies
Jessie Smith.
Kansas correctional officer arrested for Larned contraband
Eric Meyer, the editor and publisher of the Marion County Record, stands in front of his...
White House weighs in on raid of Marion County Record

Latest News

FILE: Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. drives during the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
KU to play Illinois in exhibition fundraiser for Maui wildfire relief
As late-week temperatures hover around triple digits, high school athletes are taking the field...
Video playlist: Athletes battle heat in first week of fall practices
Nov 4, 2022; Wichita, Kansas, USA;
Countdown to Kickoff: Northwest heads into new season with valuable experience
Renderings released of upgrades to KU's David Booth Memorial Stadium
University of Kansas Gateway District Coming to Life With Construction Starting in December