Community remembers co-owner of Marion Co. Record who died day after raid

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The national and international spotlight has been on the town of Marion for the past week, it comes after police raided the small town’s newspaper, the Marion County Record.

A day after the Aug. 11 incident, the Record’s 98-year-old co-owner, Joan Meyer, died. Her son and co-owner, Eric Meyer, blames his mother’s death on the stress caused by the incident.

One week to the day police entered the small-town newsroom and seized six computers, three cell phones and two hard drives, and then raided the Meyers’ home, community members gathered at Valley United Methodist Church to pay their final respects at a visitation for Joan Meyer.

Marion County Record's new edition and a memorial for co-owner Joan Meyer. (KWCH)

Many have fond memories, including Relta Harnar.

“We’d always go to football games in Lawrence and get together whenever we could,” recalls Harnar, who came from Lawrence.

She said her cousin Bill and Joan were perfect together.

“She was quiet, very shy but my cousin was the extrovert. So, hah, they were a great pair, and she was crazy about him and he about her. So yeah, they had a lot of fun,” Harnar said.

Questions still loom about the reasoning behind the raid at the Meyers’ family business and home. Law enforcement said they were looking into fraud and possible identity theft surrounding local restaurant owner, Kari Newell, prior DUIs and her attempt to acquire a liquor license for her restaurant.

The Marion County Attorney dismissed the search warrant earlier this week and ordered that all items seized from the Record be returned.

Prior to the raid, Newell had Marion police eject Eric Meyer and a reporter from a public reception for Rep. Jake LaTurner. It is being reported that the incident violated the Kansas Open Meetings Act because three Marion County Commissioners were in attendance.

An official complaint has not been filed with the Marion County Attorney or the Kansas Attorney General, and there is no investigation into the reception at this time.

The Marion City Council is set to meet at 4:30 p.m. on Monday. But Marion Mayor David Mayfield will also be absent from the meeting due to a previously scheduled vacation, and a note on the agenda reads: “COUNCIL WILL NOT COMMENT ON THE ONGOING CRIMINAL AT THIS MEETING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!,” reads the note in all caps followed by multiple exclamation marks.

A funeral for Joan Meyer is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday at Valley United Methodist Church.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com