Convenience store clerk robbed at gunpoint Saturday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating an armed robbery early Saturday morning at a convenience store.

Wichita Police said 911 was called by a store clerk at the Kwik Shop near 13th and Woodlawn around 4:40 a.m. after noticing two people wearing ski masks walking in and heading to the bathroom. Noticing the suspicious behavior, the clerk walked out of the store and called 911.

Police said the clerk was then forced back inside and told to open the register at gunpoint. Investigators said they got away with about $200 in cash.

The suspects are described as men in their late teens to early 30s of an unknown race. They were seen running toward 12th Street.

Any one with information on this incident is asked to please contact WPD Detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something Hotline at 316-519-2282, or call in an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

