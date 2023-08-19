Higher mortgage rates creating challenges for housing market

Homebuyers are facing some of the highest mortgage rates in more than 20 years.
By KWCH Staff and Shawn Loging
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Homebuyers are facing some of the highest mortgage rates in more than 20 years. Freddie Mac said mortgage rates reached 7.09 percent for a 30-year fixed. Even with that, real estate agents and loan officers in the Wichita area are still seeing people in the market for a house.

The higher mortgage rates are having the biggest impact on new home construction which is often a more expensive proposition. It’s creating another challenge as people put off moving into something new and bigger and holding on to their existing homes.

The biggest demand for homes is in the $150,000-$300,000 range. Keri Beilman, a realtor with Keller Williams Hometown Partners, said finding properties in that price range can be difficult.

“The customers that I have been working with, we just don’t see that many houses out there for sale, and so it really is kind of an issue for the buyers right now,” Beilman said.

While there’s been a leveling off in the housing market, the demand remains, according to Meritrust Credit Union Senior Mortgage Loan Officer Malorie McGaffin.

“People are still wanting to see what they can afford. How the interest rates have impacted them or could potentially impact them,” McGaffin said.

Her advice to homebuyers is to be prepared to work with agents and loan officers before starting that search. She also wants to remind homebuyers that historically, 7 percent is a normal range for mortgage rates.

“A large part of the population that remembers when they were 10 additional points on top of that, you know, 17, 18 percent. So again, it’s just gaining that perspective,” McGaffin said.

She said another big selling point for buyers is the potential to refinance if there are lower rates in the future.

Beilman said that will likely create a more challenging market for buyers. So, if you’re interested, the time is now.

“When they do shoot down, if they shoot down, we’re going to have a ton of buyers, so get out there now where there’s less competition,” she said.

The Director of the Wichita State’s Center for Real Estate said mortgage rates are expected to top out at the current level and predicts a slight decrease heading into the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Judge Laura Viar
Judge who signed off on Marion Co. Record warrant has DUI history
Police respond to crash involving school bus in Oaklawn neighborhood.
‘She loved school, she loved everybody,’ Father remembers girl killed in school bus accident
Brian Konecny.
17-year Wichita firefighter dies
Jessie Smith.
Kansas correctional officer arrested for Larned contraband
Eric Meyer, the editor and publisher of the Marion County Record, stands in front of his...
White House weighs in on raid of Marion County Record

Latest News

Homes in Wichita
Higher mortgage rates creating challenges for housing market
Wichita police held a press conferenence with other law enforcement agencies on Friday to...
Operation Triple Beam nets more than 100 arrests, seized guns, drugs
The massive operation, which included the Wichita Police Department and other law enforcement...
WPD announces results Operation Triple Beam
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's...
‘Scariest 30 min of my life’ Baby Mahomes rushed to emergency room