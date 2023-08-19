Higher mortgage rates creating challenges for housing market

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Homebuyers are facing some of the highest mortgage rates in more than 20 years. Freddie Mac said mortgage rates reached 7.09 percent for a 30-year fixed. Even with that, real estate agents and loan officers in the Wichita area are still seeing people in the market for a house.

The higher mortgage rates are having the biggest impact on new home construction which is often a more expensive proposition. It’s creating another challenge as people put off moving into something new and bigger and holding on to their existing homes.

The biggest demand for homes is in the $150,000-$300,000 range. Keri Beilman, a realtor with Keller Williams Hometown Partners, said finding properties in that price range can be difficult.

“The customers that I have been working with, we just don’t see that many houses out there for sale, and so it really is kind of an issue for the buyers right now,” Beilman said.

While there’s been a leveling off in the housing market, the demand remains, according to Meritrust Credit Union Senior Mortgage Loan Officer Malorie McGaffin.

“People are still wanting to see what they can afford. How the interest rates have impacted them or could potentially impact them,” McGaffin said.

Her advice to homebuyers is to be prepared to work with agents and loan officers before starting that search. She also wants to remind homebuyers that historically, 7 percent is a normal range for mortgage rates.

“A large part of the population that remembers when they were 10 additional points on top of that, you know, 17, 18 percent. So again, it’s just gaining that perspective,” McGaffin said.

She said another big selling point for buyers is the potential to refinance if there are lower rates in the future.

Beilman said that will likely create a more challenging market for buyers. So, if you’re interested, the time is now.

“When they do shoot down, if they shoot down, we’re going to have a ton of buyers, so get out there now where there’s less competition,” she said.

The Director of the Wichita State’s Center for Real Estate said mortgage rates are expected to top out at the current level and predicts a slight decrease heading into the end of the year.

