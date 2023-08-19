Man dies after being found unresponsive in College Hill backyard pool

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews were called to a College Hill home after a man was found unresponsive in a pool.

After 2:30 p.m. Saturday, 911 was called after house guests pulled a 40-year-old man from the bottom of a pool in the area of E 2nd Street N and Crestway Avenue.

Wichita Police said life-saving measures were attempted by Fire and EMS, and the man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said no foul play is suspected at this time.

