Pilot accused of destroying parking barrier at Denver airport with an ax

FILE - The United Airlines pilot is accused of repeatedly striking the metal parking arm with a...
FILE - The United Airlines pilot is accused of repeatedly striking the metal parking arm with a long-handled ax.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — A United Airlines pilot has been charged with criminal mischief for allegedly using an ax to destroy a barrier gate at an employee parking lot at Denver’s airport, telling authorities he was trying to help several drivers exit and he “just hit his breaking point.”

Kenneth Henderson Jones, 63, is accused of repeatedly striking the metal parking arm with a long-handled ax Aug. 2, knocking it off of its base and then fleeing on foot when a lot attendant confronted him. The employee told investigators he was able to grab the weapon from Jones during a scuffle near a security fence. The pilot then ran into a nearby field, where he was taken into custody by Denver police.

According to a report by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Jones told a deputy that about six vehicles were behind each of the parking lot’s three exit gates, so he retrieved the ax from his parked car to help the drivers leave.

“Kenneth started by saying he just hit his breaking point,” the report stated.

Jones, who was released shortly after the scuffle, did not immediately respond to a phone message left by The Associated Press on Friday evening. A statement issued by the airline Friday said Jones “was removed from the schedule and is on leave while United conducts an internal investigation.”

The manager of the lot said it would cost about $300 to fix the damaged parking arm, according to the sheriff’s office report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Laura Viar
Judge who signed off on Marion Co. Record warrant has DUI history
Police respond to crash involving school bus in Oaklawn neighborhood.
‘She loved school, she loved everybody,’ Father remembers girl killed in school bus accident
Brian Konecny.
17-year Wichita firefighter dies
Jessie Smith.
Kansas correctional officer arrested for Larned contraband
Eric Meyer, the editor and publisher of the Marion County Record, stands in front of his...
White House weighs in on raid of Marion County Record

Latest News

FILE - Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the...
Lolita the orca, 57, dies at Miami Seaquarium after half-century in captivity
Old Town Sculpture Walkabout Project
Wichita to take down Old Town Sculpture Walkabout Project
Old Town Sculpture Walkabout Project
Wichita to take down Old Town Sculpture Walkabout Project
HURT Facility
Wichita Fire Dept. expands opportunities with new training site
HURT Facility
Wichita Fire Department expands opportunities with new training site