Storytime Village, Healthy Blue partner to install Free Little Library in NE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Storytime Village and Healthy Blue unveiled a Free Little Libary at Urban Preparatory Academy on Friday. It’s the first in a series of libraries that will be installed in the area.

Each library holds a selection of books that are free to take and keep, and the community is encouraged to donate books they think others would enjoy. The goal is to encourage reading at the school and surrounding community by providing easy access for students and families.

”Helps the community, helps the schools, helps everyone to have access to books, and it’s just a way of creating community engagement and getting books in the hands of everyone in the community,” said Storytime Village president and CEO Prisca Barnes.

Through a partnership with Healthy Blue, Storytime Village plans to install more little free libraries across Wichita and in four other towns across Kansas.

