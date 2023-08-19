Two hurt in motorcycle crash south of Great Bend

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving two motorcyclists Saturday morning.

KHP said Cameron Stevenson was riding a motorcycle traveling west on SW 50 Road south of Great Bend when the bike started having mechanical issues. Stevenson turned onto SW10 Avenue.

KHP said as Stevenson was turning off, he was swiped by another motorcycle driven by Betsy Teegardin. KHP said both motorcycles came to rest in the intersection.

KHP said both motorcycle drivers suffered suspected serious injuries and were taken to the hospital in private vehicles.

Both were wearing helmets and eye protection.

