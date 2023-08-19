Weather Alert Day: Extreme Heat

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Extreme heat in the forecast this weekend and beyond.

A ridge of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere has intensified over the central Plains this weekend and will produce high temperatures that may reach or even exceed some of the records set for August 19-20. Expect highs in the upper 90s to near 110 both today and Sunday. An excessive heat warning is in place each between the hours of Noon and 10 pm each day through Wednesday. Heat indices (feels like temperatures when you factor in the humidity) will be close to 110 each afternoon.

Expect sunny, hazy skies and mostly clear nights through the next 5-7 days with very little chance of rain. The hot weather and “heat dome” will begin to slowly break down by the end of the week into next weekend. That should allow a cold front to push into Kansas by Friday bringing temperatures back to near normal levels by next weekend. Normal high temperatures for mid/late August are in the low 90s. Slight chances of rain also return to the forecast late Friday into the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny and very hot. Wind: S/SW 10-25; gusty. high: 107.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S/SW 5-15. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: Sunny and very hot. Wind: SW 5-15. high: 106.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 72.

Mon: High: 105 Sunny.

Tue: High: 103 Low: 76 Sunny.

Wed: High: 101 Low: 75 Sunny.

Thu: High: 100 Low: 75 Sunny.

Fri: High: 99 Low: 75 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 90 Low: 68 Isolated morning showers/storms, then partly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com