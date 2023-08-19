Weather Alert: Extreme heat again Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that dangerous heat will continue over the next several days.

It will be a warm start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures near 70. Afternoon highs will range from 100 to 110 degrees with plenty of sunshine.

Extreme heat will continue through the upcoming week with highs remaining from 100 to 105 degrees from Monday through Friday. Temperatures this hot could lead to heat related illness if precautions are not taken, so use caution if you will be outside during the afternoon.

The very hot weather pattern will also come with dry weather with rain chances remaining low through the week ahead.

The pattern will begin to break down by next weekend when highs will return to the lower 90s. There could also be some thunderstorms returning to portions of western Kansas late next Saturday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 73

Tomorrow: Sunny and very hot. Wind: SW/S 5-15. High: 106

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S/SW 5-10. Low: 75

Mon: High: 105 Sunny.

Tue: High: 104 Low: 75 Sunny.

Wed: High: 102 Low: 75 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 102 Low: 75 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 101 Low: 75 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 72 Partly cloudy, not as hot.

