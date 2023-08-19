Weather Alert: Extreme heat again Sunday

Highs from 100 to 110 degrees
3 day temperature forecast for Wichita.
3 day temperature forecast for Wichita.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that dangerous heat will continue over the next several days.

It will be a warm start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures near 70. Afternoon highs will range from 100 to 110 degrees with plenty of sunshine.

Extreme heat will continue through the upcoming week with highs remaining from 100 to 105 degrees from Monday through Friday. Temperatures this hot could lead to heat related illness if precautions are not taken, so use caution if you will be outside during the afternoon.

The very hot weather pattern will also come with dry weather with rain chances remaining low through the week ahead.

The pattern will begin to break down by next weekend when highs will return to the lower 90s. There could also be some thunderstorms returning to portions of western Kansas late next Saturday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 73

Tomorrow: Sunny and very hot. Wind: SW/S 5-15. High: 106

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S/SW 5-10. Low: 75

Mon: High: 105 Sunny.

Tue: High: 104 Low: 75 Sunny.

Wed: High: 102 Low: 75 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 102 Low: 75 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 101 Low: 75 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 72 Partly cloudy, not as hot.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Starlink visible across Kansas sky
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's...
‘Scariest 30 min of my life’ Baby Mahomes rushed to emergency room
Gideon Cody
12 News requests records on Marion police chief’s departure from KCMO PD
WiFi router
What the Tech? Improve your WiFi signal
Judge Laura Viar
Judge who signed off on Marion Co. Record warrant has DUI history

Latest News

Weather Alert: Extreme Heat through Tuesday
Weather Alert Day: Extreme Heat
Both Saturday and Sunday could have new record highs
Weather Alert - Extreme heat to continue
Feels like temps Saturday afternoon
Dangerous heat expected all weekend long
Weather Alert Days this weekend.
Slight changes for Kansas Thursday