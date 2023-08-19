Wichita Fire Dept. expands opportunities with new training site

The Heavy Urban Rescue Training facility, or HURT, features a number of training props to help firefighters prepare for real-life events.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters in and around Sedgwick County have access to more training opportunities than ever. Local officials held a ceremony on Friday at the regional training center to recognize the new training site.

The Heavy Urban Rescue Training Facility, or HURT, features a number of training props to help firefighters prepare for real-life events. They include a rail car a highway trailer, and a pipe rack donated and built by area businesses.

In the past, the Wichita Fire Department could only send one or two firefighters to other facilities out of state to get this kind of training.

“Those same classes that we were sending to, now we can bring that instructor here and open that up to everyone in the state to where they can come, get the exact same training but not have to fly or take 4, 5 days off from work. They can take an afternoon or just one day,” said Wichita Fire Lt. John Hattrup.

They also said the site can be modified for different scenarios. They can also train in inclement weather something that would cancel events at other facilities.

