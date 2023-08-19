Wichita release limited update on suspicious package found outside Trust Women

Trust Women located in Wichita.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) released an update on the investigation of a suspicious package found at Trust Women, 5107 E Kellogg on Aug. 2.

“We understand the public interest in this investigation, however, it is still active, so limited information will be released,” said police in a release. “Based on the investigation conducted thus far, the WPD does not currently possess any information suggesting that this incident is linked to a particular group.”

The police department said the evidence gathered does not indicate that there was an intent to disrupt regular business operations, or city activities, or cause fear among the public. Evidence collected from the scene has been submitted for further examination and laboratory testing. The WPD is waiting for the results of these tests.

Police said they have not located any valuable videos of the incident.

“Our primary focus during any incident is public safety,” said police. “In a large-scale incident like this, the WPD works diligently to secure the scene and restore normal operations as quickly as possible.”

Anyone with information about this incident, is asked to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

